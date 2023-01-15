 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Graphic News] S. Korean content industry exports hit all-time high in 2021

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jan 16, 2023 - 08:01       Updated : Jan 16, 2023 - 08:01

South Korea’s exports of cultural content hit an all-time high of $12.4 billion in 2021, boosted by the global boom of Korean pop culture, a government report showed.

According to a 2021 research study on the cultural content industry released by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the industry’s exports increased 4.4 percent to $12.45 billion in 2021 from $11.92 billion in 2020.

The content industry is an umbrella term for organizations that produce copyrighted works available to the public, including publishing, music, games, broadcasting, films, animation, characters, advertising, information and content solutions. (Yonhap)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
