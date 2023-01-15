 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

One in cardiac arrest, 3 others seriously injured in 40-car pile-up

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 15, 2023 - 22:55       Updated : Jan 15, 2023 - 23:28

Cars involved in a pile-up on the Guri-Pocheon Expressway on Sunday in the city of Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)
Cars involved in a pile-up on the Guri-Pocheon Expressway on Sunday in the city of Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

POCHEON --

One person suffered cardiac arrest and three others were seriously injured after more than 40 cars were involved in a pile-up on an expressway in the northern city of Pocheon Sunday, officials said.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred at around 9:15 p.m. on the Guri-Pocheon Expressway in Pocheon, 46 kilometers northeast of Seoul, and the four were taken to nearby hospitals, according to the officials.

Around 21 others sustained minor injuries and have received treatment, they added.

The fire authorities issued an emergency response mode to handle the situation, and mobilized some 130 officials and dozens of vehicles and equipment for rescue and other necessary work.

The exact cause of the accident is not yet known, but the authorities said an icy road could have been a factor.

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114