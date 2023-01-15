LG to ramp up dryer production in US

Automated guided vehicles are on the move carrying washer and dryer parts at LG Electronics' Tennessee plant in the US. (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics said Sunday it has added a new production line for dryers at its Tennessee plant in the US, with aims to ramp up production of premium home appliances and bolster its responsiveness to market demand.

Adding to the existing two production lines for washers built in 2018, a total of three lines will be operated at the plant to produce front- and top-loading washing machines and dryers. Its production capacity is expected to reach 1.2 million washing machines and 600,000 dryers per year.

The tech giant added that the $30 million expansion will help reduce logistics costs, tariffs and delivery time of its products overall in the US.

The Tennessee plant is LG’s global production hub. Especially its automation rate stands at 63 percent, the highest level among its rivals. LG aims to raise the rate to nearly 70 percent by the end of this year.

On Saturday, the plant was also named the Lighthouse Factory by the World Economy Forum, an honor given to manufacturers showing leadership in Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

“Based on advanced production lines, we will continue to expand our presence in North America’s washer and dryer markets,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, LG's home appliance business chief.

He also hinted at adding a new production line for the Wash Tower lineup, a full-size stacked washer and dryer, as early as in the first half of this year.

“The Tennessee plant will become a production base for washing machines and a cornerstone for our growth in the North American market,” Lyu said.