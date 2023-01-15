 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon calls UAE 'optimal partner' for cooperation

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 15, 2023 - 09:58       Updated : Jan 15, 2023 - 09:58

President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee salute the South Korean flag at a meeting with South Korean residents in the United Arab Emirates at a hotel in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee salute the South Korean flag at a meeting with South Korean residents in the United Arab Emirates at a hotel in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. (Yonhap)

ABU DHABI-- President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged Saturday to establish a base for the future joint prosperity of South Korea and the United Arab Emirates as he began a state visit to the Middle Eastern country.

Yoon made the remark during a meeting with some 150 South Korean residents in the UAE shortly after arriving in Abu Dhabi for a four-day visit.

"The UAE, which is preparing for a post-oil era, and the Republic of Korea, with its innovative ideas and technological skills, are optimal partners," he said. "On the occasion of this state visit, I will establish a foothold for a groundbreaking leap for the future joint prosperity of the two countries."

Yoon noted that the UAE is the only Middle Eastern nation to have a special strategic partnership with South Korea.

Since South Korea's construction of the Barakah nuclear power plant in the UAE, the two countries' relations have developed rapidly, expanding to cover everything from energy and construction to health, arms and culture, he said.

"As we mark the second year since our administration's launch this year, I will normalize the ills holding back the prosperity of the Republic of Korea and unite all of the nation's capabilities to produce new growth engines," Yoon added, promising to also foster the infrastructure construction, nuclear energy and arms sectors into new export engines. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114