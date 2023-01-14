 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

'Kill Boksoon' invited to Berlin International Film Festival

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Jan 14, 2023 - 12:02       Updated : Jan 14, 2023 - 16:49
A scene from the film
A scene from the film "Kill Boksoon" (Netflix)

The 2023 Berlin International Film Festival has added Netflix' film "Kill Boksoon" at its Berlinale Special program, according to Netflix on Saturday.

Selections for the Berlinale Special include documentary, feature and short films that elevate and explore cinema as an art form. The special films also try to reconnect the audience with beloved characters or people while reflecting upon current topics or history.

A total of eight films have been invited to the program this year, including American-British biographical drama, “Golda,” French comedy-drama “Call My Agent!” and Andrea Di Stefano’s Italian crime feature, “Last Night of Amore.”

Director Byun Sung-hyun’s “Kill Boksoon,” stars Cannes 2007 best actress winner Jeon Do-yeon as a legendary female contract killer, who is hired by Sol Kyung-gu, the head of the contract killing agency.

The story unfolds around Kill receiving a problematic case to solve. The killer gets stuck in a no-win dilemma situation just before signing a contract renewal with the agency.

"I was thrilled to hear such unexpected news, and want to thank (the festival) for recognizing the film," the director said, adding that it will be a great surprise to the actors who worked for the film.

The 73rd Berlin International Film Festival is scheduled to be held from Feb. 16 to 26, in Berlin as an in-person event.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114