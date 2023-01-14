'Kill Boksoon' invited to Berlin International Film Festival

The 2023 Berlin International Film Festival has added Netflix' film "Kill Boksoon" at its Berlinale Special program, according to Netflix on Saturday.

Selections for the Berlinale Special include documentary, feature and short films that elevate and explore cinema as an art form. The special films also try to reconnect the audience with beloved characters or people while reflecting upon current topics or history.

A total of eight films have been invited to the program this year, including American-British biographical drama, “Golda,” French comedy-drama “Call My Agent!” and Andrea Di Stefano’s Italian crime feature, “Last Night of Amore.”

Director Byun Sung-hyun’s “Kill Boksoon,” stars Cannes 2007 best actress winner Jeon Do-yeon as a legendary female contract killer, who is hired by Sol Kyung-gu, the head of the contract killing agency.

The story unfolds around Kill receiving a problematic case to solve. The killer gets stuck in a no-win dilemma situation just before signing a contract renewal with the agency.

"I was thrilled to hear such unexpected news, and want to thank (the festival) for recognizing the film," the director said, adding that it will be a great surprise to the actors who worked for the film.

The 73rd Berlin International Film Festival is scheduled to be held from Feb. 16 to 26, in Berlin as an in-person event.