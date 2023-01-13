 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Global chipmakers to invest over $300m in AI-designed chips this year

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jan 13, 2023 - 14:25       Updated : Jan 13, 2023 - 14:25
(123rf)
(123rf)

The world’s leading semiconductor companies will likely spend more than $300 million in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) to help design semiconductors faster this year as a global chip shortage continues to put a strain on demand, Deloitte Korea said Friday in its report.

According to the report, global chipmakers such as Samsung Electronics, Intel and Qualcomm are expected to invest this amount in AI design tools for chips. By growing 20 percent annually for the next three years, the figure will likely surpass $500 million in 2026.

It may not be a large amount of money compared to the anticipated value of this year’s global chip market of $660 billion, but it is significant for the outsized return on investment, the consulting firm said.

According to Deloitte’s analysis, AI design tools enable chipmakers to save time and money on manufacturing semiconductors, alleviate the talent shortage and drag older chip designs into the modern era. The advanced tools can also increase supply chain security and help mitigate the next chip shortage, it said.

“The advanced AI tools are anticipated to alleviate a range of chip industry’s issues from intensifying foundry competition for micro-processing and increasing cost of chip manufacturing to persisting chip shortage,” said Choi Ho-kye, leader of technology, media and telecommunications at Deloitte Korea.

The report pointed out that the AI design tool developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology increased the energy efficiency to more than double that of human-designed circuits. Taiwan's MediaTek was able to cut its key professor component’s size and power consumption by 5 percent and 6 percent, respectively, using AI technology.

Since electronic design automation (EDA) vendors have made tools for chip design for decades, the size of the global EDA industry was estimated to stand at $10 billion last year, growing at about 8 percent annually. For the next five years, the growth in advanced AI tools for chip design is expected to be more than twice that of EDA tools and more than triple the growth rate of chip sales, it said.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114