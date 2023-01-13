 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Concerns loom for S. Korean economy on weak consumption, exports: Green Book

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 13, 2023 - 10:11       Updated : Jan 13, 2023 - 10:11
Shoppers choose fruits at a supermarket in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Shoppers choose fruits at a supermarket in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The South Korean economy is feared to face a bumpy road ahead on high inflation, slowing domestic consumption as well as sluggish exports, the finance ministry said Friday.

"Recently, the South Korean economy's inflation continued to stay at a high plateau, and the recovery of domestic consumption has slowed. The weak economic sentiment has continued on weak exports as well, leading to concerns over an economic slowdown," the Ministry of Economy and Finance said.

It was the eighth consecutive time the ministry mentioned the possibility of an economic slowdown in its monthly economic assessment report, called the Green Book.

In November, South Korea's output in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries, as well as facility investment, improved on-month. Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, however, decreased 1.8 percent on-month, extending losses to the third consecutive month.

Last month, South Korea added jobs for the 22nd straight month, but the growth continued to slow for the seventh month in a row amid concerns over an economic recession.

Consumer prices, meanwhile, grew 5 percent from a year earlier in December, staying at 5 percent or higher for the eighth month in a row.

For December, monthly exports also fell 9.5 percent on-year to stand at $54.99 billion, extending the losing streak to the third consecutive month. It was the first time since 1997 that the country has suffered a trade deficit for nine months in a row as well.

The finance ministry added South Korea is also anticipated to face challenging external conditions.

"Externally, the uncertainties have persisted surrounding the speed of monetary tightening and China's quarantine situations," the ministry said.

"Along with the slowed growth of major economies, the downward pressure for the global economy has continued on the war between Russia and Ukraine," it added. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114