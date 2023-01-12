[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents dim sum and small bites The Lounge at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul has reinvented its signature dim sum and small bites menu. Authentic Hong Kong-style dim sum highlights include chewy prawn har gau and black pork siu mai. The dim sum menu is accompanied by a selection of small bites. The highlights include tree ears with black vinegar, lychee and prawn balls and lotus leaf sticky rice. A la carte dishes are priced between 18,000 won and 60,000 won, while set menus, featuring between six and nine dishes, start from 80,000 won. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6268.

Westin Josun Seoul presents Starry Fairy Winter package Guests staying at the hotel from Jan. 21 to 23 on the Starry Fairy Winter package will receive a complimentary mini carrot pound cake, the most popular item at the Josun Deli. The package starts at 360,000 won. At Josun Deli, fortune cookie sets and walnut crumble bread sets will be available through Jan. 23. The fortune cookie set consists of 10 different types of cookies, while the walnut crumble bread set consists of eight different flavors. Prices start at 40,000 won for both sets. For inquiries, call (02) 771-0500.

Sheraton Grand Incheon has gift sets to go Sheraton Grand Incheon is offering 16 types of holiday gift sets for the Lunar New Year. The Korean beef set consisting of sirloin and tenderloin, a premium lamb set, a premium wagyu set and an LA galbi set are available, for 650,000 won, 400,000 won, 350,000 won and 220,000 won, respectively. All four sets must be ordered a week in advance. The wine set comes with a bottle of white and red wine, a selection picked from wineries around the world. There are seven sets to choose from. The Lunar New Year's to-go package consists of various dishes for a family of seven or eight. The package is priced at 270,000 won. Orders must be made by Jan. 18. For reservations, call (032) 835-1801.

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents Strawberry High Tea at Fairmont The Atrium Lounge presents Strawberry High Tea at Fairmont through March 12. This season’s high tea features a selection of desserts and beverages made with fresh strawberries, complemented by savory items. The dessert menu includes strawberry mousse, terrine, mont-blanc filled with jam and monte cream, tiramisu, and many others. The tea set for two is served with a cup of tea, coffee or a seasonal beverage for each guest. The high tea, served 2 p.m.-6 p.m., is priced at 75,000 won per person. For reservations, call (02) 3395-6000.