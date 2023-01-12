 Back To Top
Life&Style

'Korea Grand Sale 2023' kicks off with various advantages for tourists

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : Jan 12, 2023 - 18:01       Updated : Jan 12, 2023 - 18:01
A tourist poses for a photo on Thursday in Myeong-dong, Seoul, outside one of the information booths for the Korea Grand Sale 2023. (Yonhap)
The 48-day Korea Grand Sale 2023 kicked off on Thursday for foreign nationals who look to visit South Korea.

Korea Grand Sale, organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, has taken place each year since 2011.

The campaign aims at boosting the tourism industry during the winter season, when the lowest number of tourist visit South Korea.

Dozens of companies including major airlines and hotel chains opened online booths with special advantages in four categories of “flight,” “shopping,” “travel” and “experience.”

The official website of Korea Grand Sale -- in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese -- opened to provide information on promotions as well as travel tips including those about tax refunds and featured locations in South Korea.

Visitors to the website can apply for experience programs ranging from K-pop live performances to Korean cooking classes.

There are also “Welcome Centers” in Myeong-dong, Seoul, to help tourists by offering information about the Korea Grand Sale. More welcome centers are to be open in places commonly frequented by tourists, including Incheon Airport.

The promotions and events are only for foreign nationals who visit or stay in South Korea.

This year’s Korea Grand Sale is to run through Feb. 28.

List of promotions in
List of promotions in "Korea Grand Sale 2023." (Korea Grand Sale 2023 official website)


By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
