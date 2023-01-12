Sacked from radio, controversial journalist makes top earnings on YouTube

Left-leaning journalist Kim Ou-joon, who has been a magnet of controversy for his brash words, is making top earnings as a YouTuber off its super chat donation system, the platform's website showed Thursday. According to Playboard, which shows various statistics related to YouTube, Kim's newly launched channel gyeomsonisnothing logged 31.8 million won ($25,533) in earnings. It topped the daily chart every day from Monday to Thursday. On Monday, when the first video was uploaded, it garnered a whopping 90.7 million won in donations. As of Thursday afternoon, the channel had 966,000 subscribers.

A screengrab of Kim Ou-joon's talk show at his YouTube channel gyeomsonisnothing. (YouTube)

Kim on Dec. 30, 2022 quit his post as the host of “News Factory” on TBS eFM, after a dispute about the supposed political bias of the popular radio talk show essentially stripped it of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's funding. In November, the city council passed a bill that would gut the city's funding for the radio network, after the ruling conservative People Power Party gained control of the 112-member Seoul Metropolitan Council in the June elections. Kim's departure took a toll on the popularity of TBS, with the number of its subscribers dropping from 1.58 million on Dec. 30 to 1.44 million as of Thursday.

This screengrab of the Playboard website shows that Kim Ou-joon's YouTube channel is leading the daily list for super chat for Wednesday. (Playboard)