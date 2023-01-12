 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Sacked from radio, controversial journalist makes top earnings on YouTube

By Yoon Min-sik
Published : Jan 12, 2023 - 15:58       Updated : Jan 12, 2023 - 15:58

Left-leaning journalist Kim Ou-joon, who has been a magnet of controversy for his brash words, is making top earnings as a YouTuber off its super chat donation system, the platform's website showed Thursday.

According to Playboard, which shows various statistics related to YouTube, Kim's newly launched channel gyeomsonisnothing logged 31.8 million won ($25,533) in earnings. It topped the daily chart every day from Monday to Thursday. On Monday, when the first video was uploaded, it garnered a whopping 90.7 million won in donations. As of Thursday afternoon, the channel had 966,000 subscribers.

A screengrab of Kim Ou-joon's talk show at his YouTube channel gyeomsonisnothing. (YouTube)
A screengrab of Kim Ou-joon's talk show at his YouTube channel gyeomsonisnothing. (YouTube)

Kim on Dec. 30, 2022 quit his post as the host of “News Factory” on TBS eFM, after a dispute about the supposed political bias of the popular radio talk show essentially stripped it of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's funding. In November, the city council passed a bill that would gut the city's funding for the radio network, after the ruling conservative People Power Party gained control of the 112-member Seoul Metropolitan Council in the June elections.

Kim's departure took a toll on the popularity of TBS, with the number of its subscribers dropping from 1.58 million on Dec. 30 to 1.44 million as of Thursday.

This screengrab of the Playboard website shows that Kim Ou-joon's YouTube channel is leading the daily list for super chat for Wednesday. (Playboard)
This screengrab of the Playboard website shows that Kim Ou-joon's YouTube channel is leading the daily list for super chat for Wednesday. (Playboard)

Super chat, introduced by YouTube in 2017, refers to a system that allows viewers to pay for a highlighted message in the chat stream. The streamer and the platform operator get paid, while the viewer gets to have his or her comment stand out.

South Korean users can spend up to 500,000 won per day on super chats. The YouTuber gets 70 percent of the profit, while the platform pockets the rest.



By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114