CICI honors those who boost Korea's image

(From left, front row) Cs President Didier Beltoise, EU Ambassador Maria Castillo Fernandez, US Ambassador Philip Goldberg, Moroccan Ambassador Chafik Rachadi, CJ Group Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik, Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin, Kim Yuna, CICI President Choi Jung-wha, Kuwaiti Ambassador Theyab Al-Rashidi and Poongsan Corporation Chairman Ryu Jin (From left, second row) Norwegian Ambassador Ann Kari Hansen Ovind, French Ambassador Philippe Lefort, New Zealand Ambassador Philip Turner, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia Chring Botum Rangsay, British Ambassador Colin Crooks, Italian Ambassador Federico Failla, Singapore Ambassador Eric Teo, former UN Undersecretary-General Kim Won-soo and Hwang Sun-woo (CICI)

Well-known figures who have contributed to building a positive image of Korea at home and overseas were honored at the Korea Image Awards ceremony organized by the Corea Image Communication Institute at the InterContinental Seoul Coex in southern Seoul, Wednesday. Emmy-winning actor Lee Jung-jae from Netflix’s global phenomenon “Squid Game," former Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yuna, teen swimmer Hwang Sun-woo and European fashion houses received this year's awards, which marked the institute’s 20th anniversary. Foreign Minister Park Jin and ambassadors and envoys from over 63 countries -- including US Ambassador Philip Goldberg and CJ Group Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik -- joined the annual event. "The reasons K-content is capturing the world are that at its heart, it has a universal message that anybody can relate to, and the energy and passion of the Korean people who are best at turning crisis into opportunity," said Foreign Minister Park during the opening speech. "This year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will engage in focused endeavors to strengthen diplomacy ... and promote Korea's flourishing culture. Korea is emerging as a new cultural powerhouse of the world."

Lee Jung-jae (left) speaks in an interview with Choi Jung-wha, president of the Corea Image Communication Institute. (CICI)

In a pre-recorded interview, Lee, who won the Emmy Award for his role in "Squid Game" and successfully debuted as a director with the spy-action film "Hunt," in which he also acts, said, “There is no such thing as one ‘jackpot’ in life. …You have to seize the small opportunities in life, to eventually seize that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” Figure skating champion Kim received the Korea Image Cornerstone Award for “opening a new history of the country’s figure skating with her unrivaled performances.” She also received the Budding Youth Award in 2008. This year, the Korea Image Budding Youth Award -- given to young talent aged under 20 -- was presented to Hwang. He “emerged like a comet in the Korean swimming scene by setting a new Asian and Korean record,” according to the organizer. Since 2005, CICI has been honoring cultural figures or organizations that have played major roles in spreading a positive image of the country.

(From left) Italian Ambassador Federico Failla, French Ambassador Philippe Lefort, Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin, former Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yuna, CICI President Choi Jung-wha, teen swimmer Hwang Sun-woo, EU Ambassador Maria Castillo Fernandez and British Ambassador Colin Crooks pose for a group photo at the CICI’s annual Korea Image Awards ceremony, held at InterContinental Seoul Coex on Wednesday. (CICI)