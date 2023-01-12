[KH explains] Apple’s move to ditch Korean displays met with skepticism

Having announced its plans to make more chips on its own, Apple, the world’s largest consumer electronics company by revenue, is now reportedly seeking to use its own displays whose supplies are currently reliant on South Korean companies, Samsung and LG.

Bloomberg reported Wednesday that Apple is planning to start using its own micro light-emitting diode displays on its smartwatches as early as the end of 2024, possibly with the aim to reduce its reliance on other companies.

Citing unnamed sources, the media outlet said Apple would be replacing the current organic light-emitting diode screens with its own in-house micro light-emitting diode displays. The first batches will likely be tested on the high-end models of its Apple Watches.

The news report immediately prompted speculation in Korea that the move could deal a severe blow to Samsung and LG, whose key displays clients include the iPhone maker. While the two companies remained quiet, industry watchers were skeptical of the serious direct impact, citing the highly sophisticated production of microLEDs that are still in their nascent stage.

“Making its own displays is a totally different story from making its own chips,” Yi Choong-hoon, CEO and top analyst of Seoul-based display market tracker UBI Research, told The Korea Herald referring to how Apple had recently decided to ditch Intel to use its own chip designs on its laptops and desktops.

“The yield management for microLEDs is still extremely immature and unstable. Even if Apple does come up with its own microLED screens, it will be hard to completely commercialize the display in such a short time,” he said.

He added that the move would also have little impact on current suppliers – the Korean display makers, saying it would be difficult for Apple to end its existing ties so abruptly.

According to Bloomberg, LG Display relies on 36 percent of its revenue coming from Apple, while Samsung has about 6.6 percent of its sales from the iPhone maker. Following Wednesday's report, LG Display shares fell as much as 4.1 percent -- LG is the main supplier for Apple Watch.

Sources say Apple will have to find a production partner even when it completes the microLED technology because it doesn’t own production facilities.

"Because Apple does not have their own production facilities, they would have to rely on other companies for actual production of the microLED screens," an industry official said on condition of anonymity.

On the possible impact of Apple’s move to replace its supplies with homegrown parts, Samsung and LG declined to comment.

Recent reports also speculate that Apple may work with Chinese display maker BOE Technology Group, on its production of microLED.

BOE, a supplier for both Samsung and Apple, is planning to invest some $400 million to build two factories in Vietnam, according to Reuters.

While the company is expected to produce OLED displays in the envisioned factories, some also forecast the Chinese firm may produce microLED for Apple from there.

