[Newsmaker] Fallen ancient Buddha statue to be put upright by 2025

A photo of a fallen down rock-carved Buddha statue in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, taken in 2021 (Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism)

A 1,300-year-old rock-carved Buddha statue in Gyeongju’s Namsan, discovered with its face down a mere 5 centimeters away from a giant rock, is to be reerected, the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism announced Wednesday.

The Jogye Order announced the Maaebul restoration project during its New Year’s press conference held at the Korean Buddhism History and Culture Memorial Hall in Jongno, central Seoul, on Wednesday.

"The Buddha (statue) spent a thousand years lying face down, to bear the sufferings of the people," the Ven. Jinwoo, president of the Jogye Order, said.

"Erecting the Buddha means raising up ourselves, and this will become a holy Buddhist service that restores the nature in all of us."

Maaebul was discovered in May 2007 by the Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage while investigating the vicinity of the seated stone Buddha at Yeolamgok Temple site in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. Studies have shown that a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit the region in 1430 resulted in the Maaebul's tumble.

The Cultural Heritage Administration and Gyeongju City will be in charge of the restoration plan, which is expected to be completed by 2025.

Studies on how to preserve and manage the statue are expected to be finished this summer, including those concerning where the statue should be moved.