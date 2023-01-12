Ex-Yonsei Univ. music professor indicted for leaking exam song

A former music professor of Yonsei University has been indicted with detention on charges of telling a prospective student what song will be on the school's music college admission exam, officials said Thursday.

The former professor of the piano department allegedly gave illegal piano lessons to the student preparing for music college admission and leaked to the student a song to be on the performance test for the university's 2022 music college admissions.

The alleged leakage came under suspicion after the student mentioned the song, one of the Grandes etudes de Paganini by Franz Liszt, as a designated examination song in a mobile group chat room for students preparing for music college in August 2021.

Yonsei reported the case to police for investigation following an internal inspection.

The Seoul Western District Prosecutors Office indicted the former professor Tuesday, while the student and a head of a private music education institution in Ulsan who brokered the lessons were indicted without detention, officials said. (Yonhap)