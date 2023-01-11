Yoon may visit US to mark alliance anniversary

Foreign Minister Park Jin speaks during a press briefing about the ministry’s plan for 2023 in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Park Jin said Wednesday that the ministry would work to celebrate the 70 years of ties between South Korea and the US this year by planning President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to the US to take the alliance to the next stage.

Reiterating South Korea’s global imprint with its Indo-Pacific strategy alongside the US while seeking a coherent policy on North Korea -- the biggest threat to South Korea’s security -- efforts to work together on North Korea’s denuclearization will also take place, Park said during a briefing Wednesday held to update President Yoon for this year.

The Indo-Pacific strategy, the Yoon administration’s signature foreign policy revealed late last year amid the intensifying US-China rivalry, marks a major shift in the way Seoul has engaged the world, because the plan is built on advancing national interests by reaching out to almost every region globally, alongside the US, Seoul’s biggest ally.

Such cooperation, however, requires input from Japan, South Korea’s longtime rival country with whom Seoul has been facing trouble effectively communicating because of their longtime historical disputes.

Settling the differences, which involve Japan’s compensation of South Koreans forced into labor during World War II, is one of the top priorities, according to Park. Seoul and Tokyo are nearing a compromise deal on forced laborers, with Seoul hearing public for the last time Thursday before releasing the deal officially.

As for China, Park added, South Korea will seek a fair playground where the two neighbors can reset their ties. His comment came a day after China put a visa ban on South Koreans, a potential retaliation for Seoul’s ban on Chinese travelers as a surge in COVID infections there potentially reached a new record.

Park has described Korea’s ban as scientifically sound, in a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart, although Beijing refuses to ease its latest visa ban unless Seoul loosens its COVID travel curbs first.

Meanwhile, Park called the Middle East region filled with new opportunities for Seoul to expand its economic clout as it rushes to help build infrastructure there. More free trade agreements with Middle East countries and talks with African countries nearby are expected, according to Park.

The pressing war in Ukraine, Park said, is one of concerning situations as well that South Korea will closely monitor, as a liberal democracy that values freedom and human rights.