'Economy will go down the rabbit hole,' experts survey shows

Concerns over deepening economic slowdown and a bleak outlook for global business conditions, experts predicted that this year the country’s economy would fall deep into a dark and chaotic situation as if it "goes down the rabbit hole."

Asia’s fourth-largest economy is stepping into somewhere strange where conventional business strategies do not work with high inflation that the country hasn't seen for a while, the long-term low-economic growth phase that has never been experienced and the new export environment.

Some 85 economics and management experts including university professors picked "falling down the rabbit hole" in Alice in Wonderland to describe this unprecedented economic situation that the country will face this year.

The results of a survey conducted by the country’s largest lobby group Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry on 2023 economic keywords and business environment outlook showed that 76.2 percent of respondents said this year would be the first year for low economic growth to become fixed.

The country’s economic growth rate predicted by experts this year was around 1.25 percent, falling below the forecast of major institutions in the range of 1.5 percent to 2.0 percent.

The largest economic risks that the country faces are high interest rates, followed by high inflation and raw material prices, export slump, and sluggish domestic consumption.

As for the area of economic policy that the government should focus on this year, “nurturing future strategic industries” was the most cited (25 percent). Short-term tasks followed by 'funds/financial market stabilization' (23.8 percent), 'economic security/economic diplomacy' (11.9 percent), 'expansion’ (9.5 percent), and 'industry/corporate restructuring' (8.3 percent). It was found that stabilization of capital and financial markets is urgently needed as a priority, and fostering future strategic industries as a long-term task.

Despite the difficult domestic and foreign conditions, the main evaluation was that the Korean economy fared well last year.

“The fact that consumption did not significantly decline as we entered the post-corona era and that we had a well-balanced base for various industries such as semiconductors, automobiles, and petrochemicals are factors that contributed to our relative improvement," Cho Seong-hoon, a professor of economics at Yonsei University, said.

"At the same time, it is necessary to diversify national competitiveness by promoting more diverse industries such as bio, defense, and eco-friendly energy.”

They also showed concerns over the weakening fiscal health of the country.

“Concerns have been mounting over the economy’s fundamentals including trade deficit, accumulation of household debts and deterioration of financial soundness.”

In particular, as major countries have recently been actively implementing industrial and trade policies based on protectionism, such as the US Inflation Reduction Act, Korea also needs to expand policy support to strengthen its economic strength, such as regulatory improvement, support for next-generation technology development, and human resource training.

This year, the country has a dual task to manage economy indices to stabilize in response to global uncertainties while making substantial results from major revamps in labor, regulation and education, Kang Seok-gu, head of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry's research division.

He stressed the importance of cooperation between the government and the National Assembly. “They should resolve people’s distrust against politics by swiftly carrying out major policies and boost the dynamic of the economy.”