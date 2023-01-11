[Herald Interview] Byul returns after 14 years with new album

After a 14-year break of devoting herself to her family, Byul is ready to return with her sixth full-length album.

Byul on Wednesday is set to unveil her sixth full-length album, "Startrail," the first album under her name since she tied the knot with comedian and singer Haha in 2012.

Standing before local press for a joint interview a week ahead of the album release, Byul expressed that she had been "desperate" to realize this comeback. Releasing a full-length album is not easy even for singers who make regular releases, let alone returning after over a decade. But Byul said she had so much to say through her music.

"It had to be full length for me. As much as I've been away, I had so much to say and show through my music. It seemed impossible to share all if not through a full package," Byul said.

After winning on "National Singing Contest," Byul, whose real name is Kim Go-eun, debuted in 2002 with her hit album "December 32" and quickly made her name as a ballad musician.

Despite her breakout success, however, her popularity did not last long and diminished quickly following her marriage in 2012. In that time, she has given birth to three children, the last in 2019.

Having avoided the spotlight for over a decade, it was not an easy choice to return, she said.

"Giving birth and raising kids were hard enough for me. And doing something else, making music on top of that, seemed impossible. Although I know I was a singer myself and I'd been on the stage, it all felt like a far-fetched dream, like when I used to watch TV as a kid and dreamed of becoming a singer," she said.

Despite any misgivings, Byul mustered the courage. She did not want to disappoint her fans who had waited for her indefinitely, and that's why she came back with a full-length album.

The meaning of the album's title "Startrail" is straightforward in that it maps out the path of the "star," which is "byul" in Korean. According to the singer, it carries the 20-year trail she has walked since her debut and sets forth the road she now looks ahead to.

"Looking back, I realized I'd sang song after song during my 20s. I'd never thought of any other job since I was a child. Singing was what I did best and I thought it was my fate to go on the stage," she said.

She began her professional career early, winning a national contest and debuting straight away at the age of 20 with a song produced by the nation's top producer, J.Y. Park, CEO of K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment.

She went on to release hit singles "Greeting," a duet with Na Yoon-kwon, "Tear Glands," "No More Us" and "You Are the Best," as well as chart-topping original songs for drama soundtracks like "I think I" for "Full House" (2004), "Fly Again" for "Two Outs in the Ninth Inning" (2007) and "Words Engraved in my Heart" for "My Husband Got a Family" (2014).

Since November 2012, she has stayed connected with fans via single releases, dropping seven songs until November 2018, when she released "Distance," the last song under her name before her comeback on "Startrail" on Wednesday.

Just as Byul embarked on her singing career, her father fell ill after a medical accident in 2002. He endured a long battle until he passed away in 2012, just a month before his daughter's marriage.

"As an entertainer, I had to stand in front of the public and enthrall them. At a young age, trying to make others happy while I was suffering inside felt overwhelming," she said.

There even came a period when she did not feel up to doing music at all. Singing itself disappointed her. Her job required more than vocalizing songs that she liked and going on flashy stages.