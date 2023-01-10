 Back To Top
Business

Fila becomes first Korean fashion company to get DJSI listing

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Jan 11, 2023 - 08:29       Updated : Jan 11, 2023 - 08:29
(Fila Holdings)
(Fila Holdings)

South Korean sportswear brand Fila Holdings said Tuesday it has become the first Korean fashion company to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, an accredited benchmark of a company’s commitment to environment, social and governance matters.

Fila Holdings attributed its DJSI listing to its continuing efforts for sustainable management, from using recycled materials in its products to building a transparent supply chain system.

The company has been expanding the proportion of sustainable products across categories by using recyclable and biodegradable materials in shoes and clothing.

In its latest efforts to boost shareholder benefits, the company announced its first-ever interim dividends worth 50.1 billion won ($40.3 million) in November last year.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
