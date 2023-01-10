N. Korea says it will never compromise over sovereignty

This photo, carried by North Korea`s official Korean Central News Agency on Jan. 1, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaking at a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers` Party of Korea, raising the need to exponentially increase the number of its nuclear arsenal. (Yonhap)

North Korea will never compromise or concede on the fundamental interests and sovereignty of the country despite any challenges, North Korean state media said Tuesday, legitimizing the ruling party’s intransigence and determination to stand against foreign powers.

In an article, the Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, echoed the country’s principle of strength-for-strength and head-on confrontation that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reaffirmed at the year-end party plenum. At the party plenary session, Kim urged the country to continue military and nuclear buildup to defend the country’s sovereignty and right to live notwithstanding accompanying difficulties.

North Korea’s most-circulated newspaper underscored the “determination of the party to solve all problems by holding fast to the revolutionary line of independence and reinforcing Juche-oriented strength and internal driving force,” in the Korean-language article. "Juche" is a North Korean term that refers to self-reliance.

“Our party will continue to make no concessions or compromises on issues related to the fundamental interests, sovereignty and dignity of our country and people, regardless of whether the east wind blows or the west wind blows, or whatever obstacles stand in the way,” the newspaper read.

“We will further demonstrate the majesty of mighty and prosperous independent power by solving everything in our way and by our efforts based on the principle of self-reliance and self-development.”

The Rodong Sinmun repeatedly legitimized the party’s leadership — by consistently upholding the principle of self-reliance and independence — has enabled the country to push for the project of “developing the most powerful defense capabilities that can defend reliably ourselves and making them more invincible as a significant matter for national self-respect and a matter of utmost importance for the best national interests and national security.”

“Our party has audaciously advanced the revolution and (socialist) construction in our way and with our strength while resolutely rejecting foreign powers, pressures and acts that threaten the country’s sovereignty, right to existence and development and attempt to undermine the national prestige,” the newspaper read.

The newspaper highlighted the ruling party’s ability to overcome the crisis and urged people to follow the instructions of the party. The Rodong Sinmun also claimed the party has defended the dignity and honor of North Korea by leading victory for the country in the Korean War and defending socialism despite the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“Because our party held the banner of socialism aloft invariably, there is the phenomenal development of the DPRK, which has risen from the vacant ground into a powerful country and there is a mighty socialist DPRK that is not affected by worldwide political turmoil and unprecedented difficulties,” it said, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Since the outcome of the six-day party plenum was announced, the North Korean state media has ratcheted up propaganda campaigns and urged people to implement the decisions. Rallies and discussions have taken place across the country to indoctrinate people with the decision at the party plenary session, according to media reports.

The Seoul-based Institute for National Security Strategy, under the auspices of South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, earlier this month assessed that “North Korea would prioritize political demands, including propagating the regime, this year while focusing on making economic achievements” to carry out core tasks proposed at the party plenum.

But the INSS forecast that North Korea is “highly likely to face more difficult environments than the last year,” pointing out that an increase in military spending could be directly attributed to prolonging economic hardships and deteriorating the living conditions of the people.