 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

SK to host biopharma networking event in San Francisco

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jan 10, 2023 - 15:09       Updated : Jan 10, 2023 - 15:09
SK Group headquarters in Jongno-gu, central Seoul (SK Inc.)
SK Group headquarters in Jongno-gu, central Seoul (SK Inc.)

SK Inc., the investment arm of SK Group, said Tuesday it will co-host a networking event with the group’s biopharmaceutical affiliates including SK Biopharmaceuticals and SK Pharmteco to expand its global partnerships in the US, the world’s largest bio and pharmaceutical market.

The event, titled, “SK Bio Night” will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco on Wednesday. About 100 executives from some 50 companies -- including SK’s biopharma firms, the group’s global partners and investment companies -- will attend the meeting, the SK officials said.

SK Inc. Vice Chairman Jang Dong-hyun, SK Biopharmaceuticals CEO Lee Dong-hoon, SK Pharmteco CEO Joerg Ahlgrimm, SK Bio Investment Center head Kim Yeon-tae are set to attend the Wednesday’s event. They will present how their companies are building thriving businesses in the global biopharmaceutical sector, according to the SK officials.

“To forge landmark opportunities in key markets like the US and Europe, we wish to build stronger connections with our existing and potential future partners at SK Bio Night,” Yeon-tae Kim, Head of SK Bio Investment Center, said. “We are excited to share our impressive growth trajectory with our global partners and investors.”

While the US and Europe markets account for 95 percent of SK Pharmteco’s global customer base, SK Inc. hopes to explore various business partnerships and investment opportunities in the global market through the event.

SK Inc. has enhanced its competitiveness by adopting a robust localization strategy that focused on the development of new small-molecule drugs and the Global Cell and Gene Therapy and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CGT CDMO) business in the US and Europe.

Last year, SK Inc. entered the CGT CDMO business by acquiring France-based Yposkesi through SK Pharmteco. SK’s investment arm became the second-largest shareholder of the Center for Breakthrough Medicine this year.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114