 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

SK On mulls withdrawing battery plant deal in Turkey

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 9, 2023 - 09:44       Updated : Jan 9, 2023 - 09:44
(SK On)
(SK On)

South Korean battery maker SK On said Monday it is considering withdrawing an initial pact with Ford Motor Co. and their local partner Koc Holding A.S. to build a car battery plant in Turkey.

In March last year, the three companies signed a memorandum of understanding to produce electric vehicle battery cells near the capital city of Ankara and start production in 2025.

"The company is reviewing the MOU as part of its selection and concentration strategy (when it comes to the EV battery business)," a company spokesman said over the phone.

The three parties have consulted since March to set up a joint venture for the plant with an annual capacity of 30-45 gigawatt hours. But they haven't reached any conclusion on the project amid rising interest rates and a global economic slowdown, SK On said.

In 2021, SK On, a wholly owned car battery unit of SK Innovation Co., announced a plan to invest $11.4 billion with Ford Motor to build three battery plants in the United States, the world's most important automobile market.

The company currently has battery plants in the US, Hungary, China and South Korea.

SK Innovation is a refining affiliate of SK Group, South Korea's second-biggest conglomerate by assets after Samsung Group. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114