Hana Financial chief attends CES for inspiration

Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo looks at a gaming monitor at the LG Electronics booth at the CES trade show in Las Vegas on Thursday. (Hana Financial Group)

Hana Financial Group said Sunday that Chairman Ham Young-joo took time to look around different booths at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Along with more than 20 young managers from the group’s affiliates, Ham tried out different products at booths of local conglomerates such as SK and LG Electronics, as well as global firms, according to Hana Financial Group.

“It is meaningful to be able to attend the world's largest innovative future technology expo together with young employees who will lead the future of our group,” Ham said.

Ham also visited the booth of Asleep, a company whose technology analyzes people’s quality of sleep by their breathing sounds. Hana Bank has invested an undisclosed amount in the tech startup as part of its series B funding.

According to the group, Ham’s visit was organized so he could gain insight into the group’s future businesses, as lines between industries become increasingly blurred.

In the chairman's New Year’s message, Ham stressed that now is the time for digital revolution. He asked the group's employees to aggressively expand partnerships to provide convenient financial services to clients and create an efficient workplace for employees.