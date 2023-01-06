[Eye interview] Intercultural communication key to sustainability of Hallyu

Choi Jung-wha, president of Corea Image Communication Institute, speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald on Dec. 21, 2022. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

In 2003, interpreter to statesmen and global leaders Choi Jung-wha launched the Corea Image Communication Institute with the goal of communicating Korea’s image to the world.

Both frustration and optimism motivated her.

“People ask why a private individual took on the task of promoting Korea’s image. Well, I traveled to many different countries as an interpreter. But, really, no one ever asked ‘Are you Korean?’ This really upset me,” said Choi in a recent interview with The Korea Herald. “So I was determined to promote Korea.”

Twenty years later, things could not be more different. From a country whose image was unfortunately enmeshed with "M.A.S.H.," an American TV show set in South Korea during the Korean War, Korea is a trendy place; a country that young people around the world want to visit. K-pop has taken the world by storm and Korean movies and dramas enjoy huge followings abroad. People who once frowned upon its garlicky smell now say they enjoy kimchi and boast about making it at home.

“I really, really love that Korea is now envied. I dare say that K-culture has become a trendsetter,” Choi said, her face beaming. “It’s such a great change in just 20 years, isn’t it?”

After the 2002 World Cup, held jointly by Korea and Japan, Choi instinctively felt that the spotlight was on Korea. “Of course, there was the North Korean nuclear issue too,” she added. The year 2002 saw North Korea launch a record number of intercontinental ballistic missiles, eight in total.

“The World Cup and the North Korean issue brought the world’s focus on Korea. And I thought of the proverb: ‘Strike while the iron is hot,’” Choi said.

Proud of her culture and heritage, Choi thought Korea was undervalued and underappreciated. So she set out to do what she could do best: Communicate Korea to the world.

The year 2003, incidentally, was the year that saw Hallyu really begin to burgeon. The "Winter Sonata" TV series became a hit in Japan that year and K-pop was beginning to take off internationally. But very few believed it would last and pundits opined it would be a passing fad.

Choi thought -- or knew -- otherwise. “I kept telling people that Hallyu was not a temporary phenomenon. I said it would continue to evolve and develop. And look where we are now,” Choi said.

Choi, then a professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, began the work of promoting Korea by establishing the Korea CQ Forum, a weekly meeting of foreign envoys, international businesspeople and Korea’s opinion leaders where all things Korean could be discussed.

In Choi’s opinion, it is the cultural exchanges that take place at these informal gatherings that explain the longevity of the forum. “I think if I had only communicated Hallyu, the CQ Forum would not be this long running. Everything needs to be give-and-take,” she said. "My focus is on cultural exchange."

For example, foreign ambassadors to Korea frequently host a CQ Forum session where they introduce their own country, culture and food. “Foreigners want Korea’s opinion leaders to know about their country, too,” Choi noted.