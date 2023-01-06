Pop-up exhibit features bread, wine and more

A collection of wines from "Chateauneuf-du-Pape” is presented with florist Kim Da-jeong’s installation piece at the Corner Gallery in Samcheong-dong, northern Seoul. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

Wine lovers looking to try some hard-to-find wines in Seoul can pay a visit to the Corner Gallery, located in Samcheong-dong.

A pop-up exhibition titled "Wine Divine at Corner's 5th Avenue" invites visitors to the world of wine produced in the village of "Chateauneuf-du-Pape," the Rhone region of southeastern France.

Translated as "The Pope's new castle," the region has a long history of several popes spending their summers during the Middle Ages.

Stepping into the gallery, visitors can see uniquely curved wine bottles inspired by the wild movement of the grenache vine in nature, placed at the center and along the sides of the room against the walls.

Vivid oil paintings and flower art installations are on display, giving an art nouveau tone to the overall surroundings.

Artist Jeong Seo-yoon, who experiments with “jagae,” Korean traditional craft using mother-of-pearl overlay, with oil paintings, along with florist Kim Da-jeong, teamed up to participate in the project with its overarching theme, "World inspiration (comes) from wine."