[Today’s K-pop] Treasure adds concert to Asia tour

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Treasure will perform in Hong Kong on May 20, announced label YG Entertainment on Thursday. This expands its Asia tour “Hello” to eight cities and nine live shows in total. The band is set to begin touring the region on March 4, starting in Taipei, Taiwan. It held two standalone concerts last year and headed to Japan, going live in seven cities for 24 concerts, drawing an audience of about 210,000 across the country. On Jan. 28-29, it will take to the stage at Kyocera Dome in Osaka. The boy band reorganized itself into a 10-member team after Bang Yedam and Mashiho left in November, only days before its concert. The two have been taking time off citing personal reasons. The Boyz to return in February: report

(Credit: IST Entertainment)

The Boyz will bring out a new album in February, according to local media reports on Thursday. Agency IST Entertainment confirmed the news following the reports. It will be about six months since its seventh EP “Be Aware.” The new album will include Eric, who had suspended activities to due health reasons since March and missed promoting “Whisper,” lead track from the seventh EP. The EP topped iTunes top albums chart in seven regions. Last month, the band opened a pop-up store in Seoul to celebrate the fifth anniversary of debut with its fans. It also released special single “All About You” to mark the anniversary. The Boyz gifted a winter song on the anniversary over the past four years. Viviz to return later this month

(Credit: Big Planet Made)

Viviz is preparing to launch a new album by the end of this month, said agency Big Planet Made on Thursday. The trio recently filmed a music video and is in the last stage of releasing the album, it added. Eunha, SinB and Eomji debuted as Viviz in 2022 after six-member act GFriend disbanded the previous year. Their previous album was second EP “Summer Vibe” that came out in July 2022. They earned first place in television music chart shows with “Bop Bop!,” the main track from first EP “Beam of Prism.” The group held its first fan meet event in Seoul in August last year. In October, it dropped single “Rum Pum Pum” as part of a monthly project launched by global fandom platform Universe. NCT’s Jaehyun to rearrange solo song

(Credit: SM Entertainment)