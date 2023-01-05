 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Chinese Embassy strongly protests S. Korean delegation’s visit to Taiwan

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Jan 5, 2023 - 17:32       Updated : Jan 5, 2023 - 17:32
(123rf)
(123rf)

The Chinese Embassy in Seoul lodged a diplomatic protest over the South Korean parliamentary delegation’s visit to Taiwan in December, calling it a “serious violation” of the two countries’ bilateral relations.

“We urge Korea to adhere to the ‘One China’ policy and the spirit of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and China and refrain from engaging in any ‘official exchanges with the Taiwan region,’” an embassy spokesperson said via a press release.

It added in its statement that China expresses “strong protest” and “firm opposition” over the delegation’s recent visit, saying the embassy has already expressed complaint to the South Korean government.

The Chinese Embassy also urged Seoul to take timely measures to address the negative impact of the visit.

The delegation of the South Korea-Taiwan inter-parliamentary friendship group led by Rep. Cho Kyung-tae of the ruling People Power Party stopped by Taiwan from Dec. 28-31, according to Taiwan’s foreign ministry.

Other members are Rep. Chung Woo-taik, deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Rep. Lee Dal-gon of the ruling party and Rep. Lee Won-wook of the main opposition Democratic Party.

The Taiwanese foreign ministry added that the delegates met with President Ing-wen and Legislative Speaker You Si-kun during their low-key four-day stint.

Seoul’s foreign ministry said there is nothing to be said at the government level about individual activities by the members of the National Assembly regarding China’s protest.

“The government’s position remains steady and consistent regarding the ‘One China’ Policy and is well aware of the fact that China understands our position,” said Lim Soo-suk, the spokesperson of Seoul’s foreign ministry, during a press briefing on Thursday.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114