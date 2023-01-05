 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Hwaseong mayor visits Torrance, promotes inter-city cooperation

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Jan 5, 2023 - 16:26       Updated : Jan 5, 2023 - 16:48
Hwaseong city Mayor Jeong Myeong-geun (sixth from left) and Torrance mayor George Chen shake hands to the beginning of a cooperative relationship between the two cities. (City of Hwaseong)
Hwaseong city Mayor Jeong Myeong-geun (sixth from left) and Torrance mayor George Chen shake hands to the beginning of a cooperative relationship between the two cities. (City of Hwaseong)

Hwaseong city Mayor Jeong Myeong-geun visited Torrance, a city in southern California on Wednesday in an effort to promote cooperation and broaden administrative strides.

First proposed by Torrance, the meeting between Mayor Jeong and Torrance mayor George Chen along with other city officials was held to discuss mutual cooperation between the two cities. They talked about bolstering efforts in various fields, including the establishment of communication channels, economic growth, and cultural sharing.

Mayor Jeong Myeong-geun of Hwaseong (left) and Mayor George Chen of Torrance (City of Hwaseong)
Mayor Jeong Myeong-geun of Hwaseong (left) and Mayor George Chen of Torrance (City of Hwaseong)

Together, the two mayors visited major facilities throughout the city, such as museums, educational districts, and the Madrona Marsh Preserve, known to be one of the last vernal freshwater marshes in Los Angeles County.

Torrance, located in the southern region of Los Angeles, is known for its leading public schools, aerospace industry, and advanced medical system.

“Hwaseong and Torrance have many things in common, from geography to industry and beyond. We are committed to strengthening our mutually beneficial relationship from this day forward," Jeong said.

“Hwaseong is the fastest growing city in South Korea. I look forward to our joint efforts to promote the youth, education, economy, and more," Chen said.

Hwaseong, a city in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, is home to manufacturing plants of the country's largest conglomerates including Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor.

Jeong’s visit will continue until next Monday. He will visit three other West coast cities and attend the Consumer Electronics Show held in Las Vegas.

By Park Joung-kyu (fob140@heraldcorp.com)

Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114