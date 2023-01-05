Hwaseong mayor visits Torrance, promotes inter-city cooperation

Hwaseong city Mayor Jeong Myeong-geun (sixth from left) and Torrance mayor George Chen shake hands to the beginning of a cooperative relationship between the two cities. (City of Hwaseong)

First proposed by Torrance, the meeting between Mayor Jeong and Torrance mayor George Chen along with other city officials was held to discuss mutual cooperation between the two cities. They talked about bolstering efforts in various fields, including the establishment of communication channels, economic growth, and cultural sharing.

Hwaseong city Mayor Jeong Myeong-geun visited Torrance, a city in southern California on Wednesday in an effort to promote cooperation and broaden administrative strides.

Mayor Jeong Myeong-geun of Hwaseong (left) and Mayor George Chen of Torrance (City of Hwaseong)

Together, the two mayors visited major facilities throughout the city, such as museums, educational districts, and the Madrona Marsh Preserve, known to be one of the last vernal freshwater marshes in Los Angeles County.

Torrance, located in the southern region of Los Angeles, is known for its leading public schools, aerospace industry, and advanced medical system.

“Hwaseong and Torrance have many things in common, from geography to industry and beyond. We are committed to strengthening our mutually beneficial relationship from this day forward," Jeong said.

“Hwaseong is the fastest growing city in South Korea. I look forward to our joint efforts to promote the youth, education, economy, and more," Chen said.

Hwaseong, a city in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, is home to manufacturing plants of the country's largest conglomerates including Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor.

Jeong’s visit will continue until next Monday. He will visit three other West coast cities and attend the Consumer Electronics Show held in Las Vegas.

By Park Joung-kyu (fob140@heraldcorp.com)

Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)