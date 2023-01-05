[S. KOREA-JAPAN REBOOT] Rebalancing S. Korea-Japan relations requires steps, not leaps: Hosaka

This is the first installment of the three-part interview series exploring what experts believe should take place for S. Korea to better advance its interests, while resetting ties with Japan amid disputes. -- Ed.

Yuji Hosaka speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald in his office at Sejong University in Seoul on Dec. 13, 2022. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

For too long, South Korea has misplaced hope in breakthroughs, while Japan has pursued small steps rather than giant leaps in ties. That is a lesson for Seoul to mirror Japan’s strategy to negotiate better as they seek to reset relations amid longtime historical disputes, according to Yuji Hosaka -- a naturalized Japan-born Korean known for his decades-old campaign on dealing with Japan.

How the two Asian neighbors should bring closure to holding Japan responsible for its wartime crimes and compensating Korean victims, who suffered from sexual slavery or forced labor during World War II, has been the debate without resolution -- where Tokyo always seems to come out as self-righteous, accusing Seoul of failing to keep its end of the bargain as if that were the only roadblock hampering progress.

This perception, chiefly perpetuated by Japan, is nevertheless reinforced in part by an impatient Seoul overly reliant on the power of “grand political gestures” in the hope they would somehow lead to “breakthroughs,” but they won’t, Hosaka asserted.

“Taking small steps, and consistently so, doesn’t mean backing down; it’s more powerful because it involves revisiting what has taken place between the two countries -- be it letters of statements or deals the two countries shook hands on,” Hosaka said in an interview with The Korea Herald.

The political professor who teaches at Sejong University immediately referred to the 2015 deal Korea and Japan reached to “finally and irreversibly” make amends to the Korean “comfort women” or sex slaves. Calling the deal half-baked and to better serve the victims’ interests, Korea in 2018 dissolved a joint fund established to compensate the victims and instead support efforts to restore their “honor and dignity.” Since then, ties have dipped to a new low, with Japan blaming Korea for walking back on the promise.

“But if we really look at it, it was Japan that violated the deal,” Hosaka said, pointing to a report the Japanese government submitted to a United Nations panel shortly after the deal was sealed, saying neither its government nor military had forced women into sexual slavery.

The report, Hosaka noted, makes Japan guilty of breaking its word to help the victims reclaim their “honor and dignity” -- the “premise” highlighted in the 2015 deal for the two countries to declare the sex slave issue resolved once and for all. The English copy of the agreement, available on Japan’s Foreign Ministry website, also acknowledges “involvement of the Japanese military authorities.”

“Doubling down on these kind of breaches is what constitutes powerful small steps that would eventually lend Korea the legitimacy and international backing to negotiate with Japan, from a position of strength,” Hosaka said.

Korea’s ever-shifting political landscape -- something that tempts leaders to use their fresh political pull for a breakthrough in ties -- hinders consistently singling out the inconsistencies championed by Japan, a rather time-consuming job for a president given just five years to leave his mark, Hosaka added.

And in some ways, the sex slave issue could prove to be much less of a headache than the forced labor dispute, because Seoul and Japan could work to revive the 2015 deal by restarting to make good on the promises exchanged -- however uninviting as that may look, according to Hosaka, referring to the other major obstacle fraying ties.

Fresh angle on wartime labor dispute

Unlike sex slaves, the forced labor dispute is a civil case, Hosaka contended, stressing that the Japanese companies accused of not compensating Korean laborers despite court orders here should meet with the victims in person to discuss redress.

The Korean and Japanese governments, currently working on a settlement behind closed doors, should back out and leave that to the firms and victims, led by their respective representatives, Hosaka added, saying the status quo could result in a repeat of the 2015 sex slave deal, where victims felt sidelined and promises were hardly delivered.

The Korean government -- rushing to end the labor dispute as quickly as possible before its political capital runs out -- should look to “small steps” to make the new method workable, according to Hosaka.

The professor called on the Korean government to look at the year 1992, when the Japanese Foreign Ministry affirmed the 1965 agreement that normalized relations with Seoul waived diplomatic protections. That means the Japanese government cannot intervene to protect its nationals, including firms, whose rights are threatened by another state -- the kind of intervention Tokyo is pursuing now, Hosaka said.

A year before that in 1991, the same ministry also found individuals, including Koreans, affected by Japan’s 1910 to 1945 colonization of Korea, still to have right to file claims. But Japan’s top officials, including current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, have routinely and openly said those rights are terminated -- another contradiction Hosaka believes Korea could use to turn the tables as it negotiates with Japan.

“The worry for now is this: Too many cooks, half-hearted measures and little satisfaction for every party involved,” Hosaka said, referring to the governments-led talks on the labor resolution. “The victims wouldn’t just sit by with what they are given. A fightback, when and if followed, will replay the nightmare we know the ending to.”

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday it will hear public input on the issue starting Thursday next week, indicating the two countries are nearing a compromise while leaving room for last-minute changes to reflect from input. The Korean victims, however, continue to criticize about being left in the dark about details discussed among chief negotiators -- an uncanny parallel seen years ago when the sex slave victims had entreated officials for a seat at the decision-making table.