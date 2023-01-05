[Eye interview] Intercultural communication key to sustainability of Hallyu

In 2003, interpreter to statesmen and leaders Choi Jung-wha launched the Corea Image Communication Institute with the goal of communicating Korea’s image to the world.

Both frustration and optimism motivated her.

“People ask why a private individual took on the task of promoting Korea’s image. Well, I traveled to many different countries as an interpreter. But, really, no one ever asked ‘Are you Korean?’ This really upset me,” said Choi in a recent interview with The Korea Herald. “So I determined to promote Korea.”

Twenty years later, things could not be more different. From a country whose image was unfortunately enmeshed with "M.A.S.H.," an American TV show set in South Korea during the Korean War, over the decades Korea has become a trendsetter; a country that young people around the world want to visit. K-pop has taken the world by storm and Korean movies and dramas enjoy huge followings abroad. People who once frowned upon its garlicky smell now say they enjoy kimchi and boast about making it at home.

“I really, really love that Korea is now envied. I dare say that K-culture has become a trendsetter,” Choi said, her face beaming. “Isn’t it such a great change in just 20 years?”

After the 2002 World Cup, held jointly by Korea and Japan, Choi instinctively felt that the spotlight was on Korea. “It is my belief that there is nothing you can do when there is no interest. I thought Korea should be promoted when the country held the world’s interest,” Choi said. “Of course, there was the North Korean nuclear issue too,” she added. The year 2002 saw North Korea launch a record number of intercontinental ballistic missiles, eight in total,

“The World Cup and the North Korean issue brought the world’s focus on Korea. And I thought of the proverb: ‘Strike while the iron is hot,’” Choi said.

Proud of her culture and heritage, Choi thought Korea was undervalued and underappreciated. So she set out to do what she could do best: communicate Korea to the world.

The year 2003, incidentally, was the year that saw Hallyu really begin to burgeon. The "Winter Sonata" TV series became a hit in Japan that year and K-pop was beginning to take off internationally as well. But very few believed it would last, as many pundits opined it would be a passing fad.

Choi thought -- or knew -- otherwise. “I kept telling people that Hallyu was not a temporary phenomenon. I said it would continue to evolve and develop. And look where we are now,” Choi said.

She began by establishing the Korea CQ Forum, a weekly meeting of foreign envoys, international businesspeople and Korea’s opinion leaders where all things Korean could be discussed. In Choi’s opinion, it is the cultural exchanges that take place at these informal gatherings that explain the long-running success of the forum. “I think if I had only communicated Hallyu, the CQ Forum would not be this long running. Everything needs to be a give-and-take,” she said. "I am focused on cultural exchange."

For example, foreign ambassadors to Korea frequently host a CQ Forum session where they introduce their own country, culture and food. “Foreigners want Korea’s opinion leaders to know about their country, too,” Choi noted.

It can be easy to make people come once, but difficult to get them to return, Choi pointed out. So what explains the large number of repeat forum members?

“I always give people good information. Everybody wants information. But people can’t live on information alone, they need to have fun. So I try to give them fun,” said Choi.

One essential element of the success of the CQ Forum that might not be obvious to many is communication. “No matter how much you learn, how much fun you have, it is uncomfortable if communication is not easy. So we always provide simultaneous interpretation. That makes people feel comfortable,” Choi said.

“People have told me that when they go to many other meetings, only the important matters are presented in English and then the rest of the event is conducted in Korean,” Choi said.

In 2010, Choi brought intercultural communication to another level by convening C-20.

“G-20 was taking place in Korea in 2010. I had heard about B-20 of business leaders, so I brought together leading cultural figures from the G-20 countries to Seoul,” Choi said.

The event was a huge success, and the Culture Communication Forum has been taking place every year since, even during the pandemic in virtual and hybrid formats. The 12th CCF convened last year was done without any government funding; such funding for private organizations such as CICI typically ends after seven years, she has been told.

“CCF is at a crossroads. It has been 12 years and according to the (Chinese) zodiac system, every 12 years is a new beginning,” she said, adding that how to proceed with CCF remains to be decided.

Asked which of the many projects over the past two decades she thinks proved the most meaningful, she said, “Perhaps the best known is the Korea Image Awards – former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, maestro Chung Myung-whun are among past recipients, and skater Kim Yuna and actor Lee Jung-jae are this year’s recipients. CQ Forum is the most personally meaningful,” Choi said.

“When I hear from members who are returning to their home countries that joining CQ Forum was the best thing they had done in Korea, I feel it was all worthwhile,” Choi said.

Choi’s latest project is her YouTube channel, Choi JW Rendez-vous, in which she interviews foreign ambassadors, well-known artists, opinion leaders and celebrities.

“When COVID-19 hit, I couldn’t meet people to promote Korea. Really, necessity is the mother of success. I needed a way to promote Korea in a noncontact way and YouTube was the only solution. It is a great way to promote Korea to diverse people,” Choi said. “I think it is great I started it because I can introduce foreign culture to Koreans and Korean culture to foreigners.”

She has so far uploaded some 270 clips and plans to upload one clips a week. She has done some 70 interviews, many of them with high-profile people who scarcely make themselves available for media interviews. For this she relies on her vast network of people.

Creating content, while it is a lot of work, suits her just fine. “It never feels like work. It is what I enjoy doing. I enjoy leading CICI, too,” said Choi.

“I know what I want and I try to do that. I do what I want to do and I enjoy doing it and that joy is infectious,” she added. “I am grateful that I continue to have seemingly endless ideas.”

