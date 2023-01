This image shows the location of a 2.4 magnitude earthquake on Thursday. (Korea Meteorological Administration)

A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck waters off the southern island of Jeju on Thursday, the state weather agency said.

The quake occurred in waters 64 kilometers east-northeast of Seogwipo City on Jeju at 12:28 a.m., the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

The epicenter was at a latitude of 33.38 degrees north and a longitude of 127.23 degrees east at a depth of 24 km, the agency said, adding no damage is expected. (Yonhap)