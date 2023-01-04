[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink tops 2b views with ‘Ddu-du Ddu-du’ video

(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Blackpink rewrote history with the music video for “Ddu-du Ddu-du” as it topped 2 billion views on YouTube. Blackpink rewrote history with the music video for “Ddu-du Ddu-du” as it topped 2 billion views on YouTube. It is the first video to reach the milestone in K-pop history, underlined label YG Entertainment on Wednesday. The megahit is the title track from its first EP “Square Up” that hit the Billboard 200 at No. 40 when it came out in 2018. The song was No. 55 on its Hot 100 chart while the music video was the most-viewed K-pop video in the year on the platform. The quartet was named Entertainer of the Year by Time magazine, becoming the first girl group ever to do so. Its second full album “Born Pink” came out in August and landed atop both Billboard 200 and UK’s Official Chart, a first for a girl group in two decades. Blackpink will resume its global tour starting in February.





Taeyang teams up with BTS’ Jimin

(Credit: The Black Label)

Taeyang’s upcoming single will feature Jimin of BTS, announced agency The Black Label on Wednesday. The agency floated a poster for the single “Vibe” showing the two artists gazing into the camera. There have been media reports that they will be joining forces for his solo work. Taeyang set fans abuzz with a photograph of himself in a recording studio with an unidentified man posted on his Instagram on Monday. The veteran musician’s single will be released on Jan. 13. It has been about 5 1/2 years since he rolled out his third solo studio album “White Night.” His most recent solo work is “Louder,” a cheer track for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games. Got the Beat floats teaser for 1st EP

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

A batch of teaser photographs for project group Got the Beat came out on Wednesday. Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation and Karina of aespa struck poses as a duo and on their own, raising anticipation for the group’s first EP “Stamp On It.” The EP will consist of six tracks including the titular track, and will be fully unveiled on Jan. 16. The main track was unveiled in advance on New Year’s Day at the label’s all-star concert “SM Town Live 2023: SMCU Palace @ Kwangya” that was broadcast live for free. Got the Beat is made up of seven female musicians: BoA; Taeyeon and Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation; Seulgi and Wendy of Red Velvet; and Karina and Winter of aespa. Disney+ documentary chronicles Super Junior’s career

(Credit: Disney+)