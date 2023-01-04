Moonbin, Sanha of Astro make return as perfumers with 'Incense'

Moonbin (left) and Sanha of Astro pose for a picture at the media showcase for their third unit album, "Incense," held in Seoul on Wednesday. (Fantagio)

Moonbin and Sanha of K-pop band Astro released their third EP, "Incense," on Wednesday, along with the music video for lead track "Madness."

The two members conducted a press conference Wednesday afternoon ahead of the album's release.

"I'm excited and nervous. I'm also a little worried whether our fans will be satisfied, but we've really put in our everything so there is no regret," Sanha said during Wednesday's event.

"Incense" marks the return of Moonbin and Sanha together 10 months after the release of their second EP, "Refuge," in March. According to Moonbin, the new album continues the concept portrayed in the previous album.

"The concept is connected with that of our second EP. If we'd conveyed the message that we'll be a refuge, this time, we embodied the message that we wish to make everyone who listens to our music happy," Moonbin introduced.

Fronting the album is "Madness," an electronic dance music pop track infused with powerful bass sounds and big band elements, singing of intoxicating people with their charms, compared to their scents in the lyrics.

The two musicians hope to have demonstrated their improved musical prowess on the new album. With "Madness," Moonbin took part in writing the lyrics, while Sanha made his first attempt at rapping.

The album also includes their first-ever self-written tracks -- Sanha's "Wish" and Moonbin's "Desire."

According to Sanha, "Wish" is devoted to Astro's fans, known collectively as Aroha.

"I wanted to express my gratitude for the love that I've received from fans until now," he said. "There are lyrics that look back on some old memories. I recommend focusing on them while listening."

The album also includes the English song "Perfumer" and two more Korean songs: "Chup Chup" and "Your Day."

Astro is a six-piece group that debuted in February 2016 under Fantagio. Moonbin and Sanha formed the first subunit of the group and released their first duet album, "In-Out," in September 2020. They put out prerelease single "Ghost Town" in February before the second EP, "Refuge," in expanding their musical career step by step.

This is the first Astro-related album since some of its members renewed their contracts with Fantagio last year. On Friday, the agency announced that Jinjin, Cha Eun-woo, Moonbin and Sanha had decided to extend their partnership with Fantagio. It added Rocky was still in negotiations with the company while MJ, who is serving in the military, will make a decision after his service ends in November.