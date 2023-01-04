Hyundai's US unit, Microsoft team up for urban mobility

Supernal CEO and Hyundai Motor Group President Shin Jai-won (left) and Microsoft Cloud + AI Corporate Vice President Ulrich Homann pose for a picture during Shin's visit to the Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington, last month. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday its US-based urban air mobility unit Supernal is collaborating with Microsoft to develop advanced air mobility (AMM) solutions.

The South Korean automotive company said it will use Microsoft’s cloud computing platform, Microsoft Azure, to develop and operate AMM solutions for autonomous flight and virtual manufacturing.

The cloud platform will allow Supernal to run simulations at scale and accelerate the commercialization of its solutions, Hyundai added.

Under the agreement, Microsoft will provide Supernal with early access to its artificial intelligence-based high-performance flight simulation platform Project AirSim. According to Microsoft, the machine-learning platform uses Azure to collect sensory data on the environment and simulate UAM flights under various weather conditions.

Supernal said Project AirSim provides pre-trained AI models as well, and generates key synthetic data which would help expedite the development of an innovative future aviation ecosystem.