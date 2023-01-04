 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai's US unit, Microsoft to develop air mobility solutions

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 4, 2023 - 10:04       Updated : Jan 4, 2023 - 10:04
This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows an urban air mobility concept manufactured by Supernal, its wholly-owned US UAM unit. (Hyundai Motor)
This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows an urban air mobility concept manufactured by Supernal, its wholly-owned US UAM unit. (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday its wholly-owned US unit Supernal will collaborate with Microsoft Corp. to develop advanced air mobility solutions.

Supernal will utilize Microsoft's cloud computing platform to develop AAM solutions, such as autonomous flight, three-dimensional flight, and virtual manufacturing and services, Hyundai said in a statement.

Through Supernal, the South Korean automaker aims to begin urban air mobility services by commercializing electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft in the United States in 2028 and regional air mobility services in the 2030s.

AAM encompasses the UAM and RAM segments to offer environment-friendly air mobility solutions for intracity and intercity transportation. (Yonhap)

