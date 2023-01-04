 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Negotiations alone cannot denuclearize N. Korea: Harry Harris

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 4, 2023 - 09:14       Updated : Jan 4, 2023 - 09:15

Harry Harris, former US ambassador to South Korea, is seen speaking in a webinar hosted by the Washington Times Foundation, a think tank based in Washington, on Wednesday in this captured image. (Washington Times Foundation)
Harry Harris, former US ambassador to South Korea, is seen speaking in a webinar hosted by the Washington Times Foundation, a think tank based in Washington, on Wednesday in this captured image. (Washington Times Foundation)

WASHINGTON-- Negotiations alone will not rid North Korea of its nuclear ambition, former US ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris argued Tuesday, insisting that US policy of using negotiations to remove North Korea's nuclear weapons is no longer useful.

The former US ambassador stressed the need to combine dialogue with strong sanctions and deterrence to convince North Korean leader Kim Jong-un otherwise.

"The US intelligence community assesses that KJU views nuclear weapons as the ultimate deterrent against foreign intervention," Harris said in a webinar hosted by the Washington Times Foundation think tank, referring to the North Korean leader by his initials.

"KJU declared last year that he would be willing to employ nukes more broadly in wartime, and last September, he stated unequivocally that he would never give up his nukes and the North Korea's status as a nuclear weapons state is irreversible," he added.

Harris, a retired US Navy admiral, also pointed to Kim's remarks at the recently concluded plenary meeting of the North's ruling Workers' Party that Pyongyang will "exponentially" increase the number of its nuclear arsenal.

"That doesn't sound to me like he's going to get rid of his nukes any time soon. In fact, he's telling us precisely the opposite," he insisted.

The former US ambassador to Seoul highlighted the importance of maintaining pressure on the North through deterrence and sanctions.

"We must not relax sanctions or reduce joint military exercises just to get North Korea to come to the negotiating table. This is a fool's error," he said.

"While we hope for diplomacy with North Korea to be successful, we must recognize that hope alone is not a course of action. The quest for dialogue with the North must never be made at the expense of the ability to respond to threats from the North," he added. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114