[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s ‘Shut Down’ music video tops 300m views

The music video for Blackpink’s “Shut Down” has amassed 300 million views on YouTube, label YG Entertainment said Tuesday. The video reached the milestone 109 days after the release. “Shut Down” is the main track from the group’s second studio album “Born Pink.” The album landed atop Billboard 200 and has been on the chart for 12 weeks. The song hit the Hot 100 chart at No. 25 and stayed on it for six weeks. The dance practice video for Lisa’s solo song “Money” surpassed 100 million views on the platform on the same day, becoming the quartet’s 38th video to hit the mark. The performance video for the song already has over 700 million views. “Money” debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 90 and topped iTunes top songs chart in 66 regions. Twice to drop English-language single later this month

Twice will put out the English-language single “Moonlight Sunrise” on Jan. 20, label JYP Entertainment said Tuesday. It will be the group’s second English-language single after “The Feels” that came out in October 2021. “The Feels” was the eight-member act’s first entry into Billboard’s Hot 100, and sat at No. 83. In March, it will roll out its 12th EP, about seven months after the release of the EP “Between 1＆2.” The EP notched the No. 3 spot on Billboard 200 and became the band’s first million-selling album. Meanwhile, the management company also told fans that Dahyun tested positive for COVID-19. The group returned from Japan on Sunday after appearing in NHK’s annual year-end music show. Seventeen to collaborate with SMAP’s Shingo for drama soundtrack

Three Seventeen members will join hands with Katori Shingo of SMAP and participate in a drama original soundtrack, according to agency Pledis Entertainment on Tuesday. Seungkwan, Junghan and Mingyu will collaborate with the veteran musician for a new song titled “Betting.” Woozi co-wrote the lyrics and melody for the song produced by Shingo. It will be included in the soundtrack for Fuji TV’s new drama, “War of Traps,” led by another SMAP member, Tsuyoshi Kusanagi, that starts airing on Jan. 16. Separately, the 13-piece act wrapped up its monthslong international tour, “Be The Sun,” last week in Jakarta, Indonesia. The band toured 22 cities and held 29 concerts since late June. It then headed to Japan where it picked up the special international music award at the 64th Japan Records Awards, and performed “Dream,” the titular track from its first EP in Japan. Big Bang’s Daesung talks about leaving YG

