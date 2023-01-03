 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Yoon's office maintains S. Korea, US in talks over joint nuclear operations

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 3, 2023 - 09:48       Updated : Jan 3, 2023 - 09:52
Rep. Kim Eun-hye (Yonhap)
Rep. Kim Eun-hye (Yonhap)

The office of President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday that South Korea and the United States are in talks over sharing information and jointly implementing plans involving US nuclear assets, after US President Joe Biden denied the allies were discussing joint nuclear exercises.

Yoon said in a recent newspaper interview that the two sides were in talks over joint planning and exercises involving US nuclear assets to counter North Korea's nuclear threats.

When asked by a reporter at the White House on Monday if such discussions were under way, Biden said, "No."

"When the Reuters reporter asked him point back if joint nuclear exercises were being discussed, President Biden obviously had to say, 'No,'" senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye said in a statement. "Joint nuclear exercise is a term used between nuclear powers.

"South Korea and the United States are in talks over information-sharing, joint planning and the joint implementation plans that follow, in relation to the operation of US nuclear assets, to respond to North Korea's nuclear weapons," she said. (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114