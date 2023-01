Rainbow Robotics’ collaborative robots were slated for launch in the second half of 2022. (Rainbow Robotics)

Rainbow Robotics on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 59 billion won The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.94 million common shares at a price of 30,400 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated. (Yonhap)