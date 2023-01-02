S. Korean Catholics pay tribute to late Pope Benedict XVI

Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung (left) and Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of the Seoul archdiocese (second from left) pay tribute to former Pope Benedict XVI at a memorial altar set up in Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)

South Korean Catholics on Monday mourned the loss of former Pope Benedict XVI, led by tributes by religious leaders.

Benedict, who served as the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 through 2013, died Saturday morning (local time) in the Vatican monastery at the age of 95. He retired for health reasons to become the first Catholic pope to abdicate in 600 years.

Myeongdong Cathedral set up a memorial altar in the underground sanctuary one day after his death to commemorate Benedict XVI, which will open to the public until Thursday.

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul archdiocese, Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung and other believers have visited the altar to mourn the passing of the former pope.

The Pope's Embassy in Korea and major churches across the nation are preparing to establish memorial altars to remember the late pope.

During New Year's Day Mass, Chung prayed for Pope Benedict XVI's passage to heaven, calling him "an apostle of peace, a spiritual teacher and a leader of our time."

"(He) respected the values of the traditional church, while trying to stay in pace with the new changing world," Chung said during the Sunday Mass at Myeongdong Cathedral.

Chung introduced the late pope's remarks that "the real problem of the church does not lie in the declining number of believers but in the disappearing faith of believers."

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea issued a prayer wishing for the repose of his soul in heaven.

The Korean Catholic bishops and priests will jointly hold a Mass in memory of Benedict XVI on Saturday, according to the CBCK. (Yonhap)