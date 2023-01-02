 Back To Top
National

Court sides with decision to deport foreigner with DUI conviction

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 2, 2023 - 09:51       Updated : Jan 2, 2023 - 10:19

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

ULSAN-- A court has ruled in favor of the immigration office's decision to deport a foreigner convicted of drunk driving, court officials said Monday.

In accordance with the Immigration Control Act, immigration authorities issued the deportation of the Chinese national after he was handed down a suspended prison term for driving while under the influence of alcohol and causing car accidents.

The Chinese national then filed a lawsuit with the Ulsan District Court, asking the court to nullify the immigration office's order, arguing a procedural flaw in the decision.

The Chinese man also claimed the immigration office's decision is too harsh, as he has lived in South Korea for nearly 20 years without committing any illegal act.

The court, however, ruled against the plaintiff, saying there was no procedural error as the immigration office had notified him of the order in advance, the officials said.

The court also said the plaintiff has a DUI record in the past, showing he has very little will to follow the country's laws, they said. (Yonhap)

