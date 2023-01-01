 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

All five victims of expressway fire identified

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Jan 1, 2023 - 13:20       Updated : Jan 1, 2023 - 13:20
The police, fire authorities and the National Forensic Service check the truck which is assumed as the original point of ignition, Friday. (Yonhap)
The police, fire authorities and the National Forensic Service check the truck which is assumed as the original point of ignition, Friday. (Yonhap)

All five victims who died in a fire in a soundproof tunnel on a highway in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday, were identified on Saturday.

“The identity of the five victims has been confirmed through DNA tests by the National Forensic Service,” the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said Saturday.

The forensic service confirmed that, of the five victims, three were women and two were men. Three were in their 60s, while the others were in their 20s and 30s, respectively.

Two women, who were mother and daughter, were found in the same vehicle and the other three were found in three different vehicles.

The NFS has also conducted autopsies on victims to determine the exact cause of death, but it will take more time for the results to come out.

The police are continuing the probe to figure out the cause of the fire. They have booked the truck driver on a charge of professional negligence and have questioned him twice.

The fire was first reported at 1:49 p.m. on Thursday, immediately after a truck passing through a soundproof tunnel installed on the Second Gyeongin Expressway near North Uiwang Interchange caught fire. The fire spread rapidly to the plastic walls of the soundproof tunnel.

The fire burned a 600-meter section of the 830-meter-long tunnel until it was completely extinguished at 4:12 p.m., leaving five dead and 41 injured.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114