National

S. Korea confirms additional bird flu case at duck farm in southern region

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 1, 2023 - 10:37       Updated : Jan 1, 2023 - 10:37
Quarantine officials block a road leading to a poultry farm in the central city of Anseong, in this file photo taken Dec. 14, 2022, after the highly pathogenic avian influenza strain of H5N1 was detected there. (Yonhap)
Quarantine officials block a road leading to a poultry farm in the central city of Anseong, in this file photo taken Dec. 14, 2022, after the highly pathogenic avian influenza strain of H5N1 was detected there. (Yonhap)

South Korea has confirmed a new case of avian influenza at a duck farm in a southern region, local officials said Sunday.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza strain of H5N1 was found at the farm located in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province, according to the officials.

The new case brought the total bird flu infections confirmed in the province this winter to four.

About 15,000 ducks have been culled at the farm and those located nearby. Local authorities have enforced restrictions on vehicles moving in and out of the affected area for 24 hours as part of preventive measures. (Yonhap)

