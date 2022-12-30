S. Korea's COVID-19 cases down for third straight day

A visitor waits for a coronavirus test at a testing center in central Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell for the third consecutive day Friday amid the government's efforts to contain the virus' wintertime resurgence.

The country confirmed 65,207 new coronavirus infections, including 68 from overseas, bringing the total to 28,996,347, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Friday's tally has been on the decrease since Tuesday and is down from 68,168 a week ago.

The KDCA reported 68 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 32,095.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 562, down 28 from the previous day.

The South Korean government plans to remove the indoor mask mandate, the last remaining pandemic restriction, as early as late January, as part of efforts to move on from the pandemic. (Yonhap)