National

Flood control capacity goals raised for Seoul, Gangnam Station area

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 30, 2022 - 09:43       Updated : Dec 30, 2022 - 09:43
This map shows an area around Gangnam Station. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)
This map shows an area around Gangnam Station. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The Seoul city government has elevated the flood control capacity goals for the city and the flood-prone Gangnam Station area to help the city better prepare against torrential downpours, officials said Friday.

The move came after record heavy rains of 100 millimeters per hour flooded many parts of the city, especially Gangnam areas, raising the need to upgrade the city's flood control capacity that has been beefed up with an objective to deal with a maximum of 95 millimeters of rain per hour since 2012.

Under the latest revision, the flood control capacity goals were raised to 100 millimeters per hour across Seoul and 110 millimeters around Gangnam Station, which was hit hardest by the downpour in August.

Such goals will be reflected when designing new flood prevention facilities and other urban infrastructures, such as the drainage system or stormwater pump stations, officials said.

The city has also designated five flood-prone areas near Gangnam Station as locations needing special attention and plans to reinforce flood control facilities in the areas to be able to handle up to 110 millimeters of rainwater per hour or 212 millimeters per three hours. (Yonhap)

