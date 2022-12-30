Court denies arrest warrants for YouTubers for alleged attempt to enter justice minister's home

The YouTubers Kang Jin-koo (left) and Choi Young-min talk to reporters before attending a court hearing on Thusrday. (Yonhap)

A Seoul court on Friday rejected arrest warrants sought for two YouTubers on charges of attempting to trespass at the home of Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon.

The Seoul Central District Court denied the prosecution's request for the detainment of Kang Jin-koo and Choi Young-min, citing the need to guarantee the right to defense of the suspects and the prosecution's insufficient explanation.

Citizen Press The Tamsa TV, a YouTube channel, allegedly attempted to enter Han's apartment in southern Seoul on Nov. 27 without an appointment or permission from the minister, according to the prosecutors.

The members of the channel are accused of unsuccessfully trying to open the door to Han's home while the minister's wife and child were in the apartment, they said.

Han has since filed a complaint against the YouTubers on charges of trespassing and retaliatory crimes. (Yonhap)