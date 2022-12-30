N. Korea working on draft resolution for year-end party plenary meeting

This photo from Thursday shows participants attending the third-day session of the enlarged plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea's central committee the previous day. (KCNA)

North Korea has discussed policy goals for 2023 to draw up a draft resolution expected to be adopted at the close of an ongoing plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, according to state media Friday.

During the fourth-day session of the WPK central committee's enlarged plenary meeting Thursday, participants held sectoral discussions to map out measures to implement "important tasks" set forth by the North's leader Kim Jong-un, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

Participants held "sincere discussions to establish in scientific, progressive and realistic ways the struggle plan for 2023," the KCNA said in an English dispatch.

Discussions included key goals for increasing production in the economic sector, improving people's living standards, and building a socialist culture for next year, it added.

Details of such discussions are expected to be made public through a resolution that would be adopted at the close of the WPK's meeting. The document could include the North's foreign policy line and stance on inter-Korean relations for the new year.

North Korea kicked off the WPK's plenary meeting Monday to review this year's achievements and discuss major tasks for 2023. On the second day of its session, Kim presented new goals for the strengthening of the country's military power next year.

The North's leader could use the ongoing meeting as a venue to deliver a major speech to replace his annual New Year's Day address. (Yonhap)