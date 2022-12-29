 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Places to see first sunrise of 2023 in S. Korea

First-day-of-the-year festive events to resume after three years, despite partial cancellations

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Dec 30, 2022 - 09:01       Updated : Dec 30, 2022 - 09:01
People fish at Seonang bawi in Goseong, Gangwon Province, Jan. 1, 2021. (Goseong-gun Office)
People fish at Seonang bawi in Goseong, Gangwon Province, Jan. 1, 2021. (Goseong-gun Office)

With only days left until the new year, popular spots for watching the sunrise on Jan. 1 are getting ready for crowds that are expected to be the largest since the pandemic hit the world in early 2020.

Prime spots are typically atop mountains and beaches where you can watch the glowing sun rise over the horizon.

On Jan. 1, 2023, the sun is expected to come out between 7:26 a.m. and 7:40 a.m, according to the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute.

In Seoul, major mountains, including Namsan Park, Bukhansan National Park and Achasan Ecological Park, are popular spots, although they involve some light hiking up mountain trails. Restaurants and food vendors at the foot of the mountains open especially early in the morning on the first day of the year for large groups that descend upon them.

Visitors catch the sunrise from the seaside at Goseong, Gangwon Province, on Jan. 1, 2021. (Goseong-gun Office)
Visitors catch the sunrise from the seaside at Goseong, Gangwon Province, on Jan. 1, 2021. (Goseong-gun Office)

Coastal areas of Gangwon Province facing the East Sea are celebrated for their sunrise watching spots, including Jeongdongjin Beach and Gyeongpodae area in Gangneung, and Bongsudae Beach in Goseong.

At Jeongdongjin Park a countdown ceremony and fireworks will be held on Jan. 1. Safety personnel will be on duty at 12 different booths near the seawall areas.

People watch the sun rise on Dec. 25. at Jeongdongjin Beach in Gangwon Province. (Yonhap)
People watch the sun rise on Dec. 25. at Jeongdongjin Beach in Gangwon Province. (Yonhap)

Although Donghae, Sokcho and Yangyang will not be holding official events on New Year's Day, safety personnel and drones will be on standby for crowd control.

In Busan, multiple festive events will be held at popular beaches, including Haeundae, Gwangalli and Songdo.

Starting at 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve, a total of 1,000 seats will be prepared for a countdown event in Gwangalli Beach on a first-come-first-served basis. Drone shows and K-pop performances will take place through midnight.

A countdown event and several performances at sunrise will take place at Haeundae Beach, from 11 p.m. on Saturday to midnight and at 6 a.m. on Sunday, respectively. Warm drinks and fish cakes, a Busan specialty, will be given out.

Visitors observe the sunrise at Bongsudae Beach in Goseong, Gangwon Province, on Jan. 1, 2021. (Goseong-gun Office)
Visitors observe the sunrise at Bongsudae Beach in Goseong, Gangwon Province, on Jan. 1, 2021. (Goseong-gun Office)

On Jeju Island, a special nighttime climb up Hallsan takes place on Saturday on the Seongpanak and Gwaneumsa trails. Prior reservations through the Hallasan National Park website are required and identification cards and QR codes will be checked at the entrance.

Safety personnel will be deployed at the top of the mountain and at the sunrise observatory of Witseoreum from 6 p.m. on Saturday.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114