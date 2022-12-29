Places to see first sunrise of 2023 in S. Korea

With only days left until the new year, popular spots for watching the sunrise on Jan. 1 are getting ready for crowds that are expected to be the largest since the pandemic hit the world in early 2020.

Prime spots are typically atop mountains and beaches where you can watch the glowing sun rise over the horizon.

On Jan. 1, 2023, the sun is expected to come out between 7:26 a.m. and 7:40 a.m, according to the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute.

In Seoul, major mountains, including Namsan Park, Bukhansan National Park and Achasan Ecological Park, are popular spots, although they involve some light hiking up mountain trails. Restaurants and food vendors at the foot of the mountains open especially early in the morning on the first day of the year for large groups that descend upon them.