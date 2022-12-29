Places to see first sunrise of 2023 in S. Korea

With only days left until the new year, popular spots for watching the sunrise on Jan. 1 are getting ready for crowds that are expected to be the largest since the pandemic hit the world in early 2020.
Prime spots are typically atop mountains and beaches where you can watch the glowing sun rise over the horizon.
On Jan. 1, 2023, the sun is expected to come out between 7:26 a.m. and 7:40 a.m, according to the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute.
In Seoul, major mountains, including Namsan Park, Bukhansan National Park and Achasan Ecological Park, are popular spots, although they involve some light hiking up mountain trails. Restaurants and food vendors at the foot of the mountains open especially early in the morning on the first day of the year for large groups that descend upon them.
Coastal areas of Gangwon Province facing the East Sea are celebrated for their sunrise watching spots, including Jeongdongjin Beach and Gyeongpodae area in Gangneung, and Bongsudae Beach in Goseong.
At Jeongdongjin Park a countdown ceremony and fireworks will be held on Jan. 1. Safety personnel will be on duty at 12 different booths near the seawall areas.
Although Donghae, Sokcho and Yangyang will not be holding official events on New Year's Day, safety personnel and drones will be on standby for crowd control.
In Busan, multiple festive events will be held at popular beaches, including Haeundae, Gwangalli and Songdo.
Starting at 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve, a total of 1,000 seats will be prepared for a countdown event in Gwangalli Beach on a first-come-first-served basis. Drone shows and K-pop performances will take place through midnight.
A countdown event and several performances at sunrise will take place at Haeundae Beach, from 11 p.m. on Saturday to midnight and at 6 a.m. on Sunday, respectively. Warm drinks and fish cakes, a Busan specialty, will be given out.
On Jeju Island, a special nighttime climb up Hallsan takes place on Saturday on the Seongpanak and Gwaneumsa trails. Prior reservations through the Hallasan National Park website are required and identification cards and QR codes will be checked at the entrance.
Safety personnel will be deployed at the top of the mountain and at the sunrise observatory of Witseoreum from 6 p.m. on Saturday.