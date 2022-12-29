[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

“Gentleman” (South Korea) Opened Dec. 28 Crime/Action Directed by Kim Kyung-won Private detective Ji Hyun-soo (Ju Ji-hoon) pretends to be a prosecutor in order to find his missing client, fight evil crimes and track down outlaws masterminded by Kwon Do-hoon (Park Sung-woong), the head of a large law firm. Together with merciless prosecutor Kim Hwa-jin (Choi Sung-eun), Ji works on solving a murder case to prove his innocence after he is falsely accused of being the killer.

Hero (South Korea) Opened Dec. 21 Drama Directed by Yoon Jae-kyoon The first film adaptation of the award-winning musical depicts the life of Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun (1879-1910). “Hero” revisits the final year of Ahn, who assassinated Japan’s first resident general of Korea, Ito Hirobumi, at Harbin Station in northern China on Oct. 26, 1909. Five months later, Ahn was executed in a Chinese prison at the age of 34. Top musical actor Jung Sung-hwa portrays Ahn, starring alongside Kim Go-eun and Na Moon-hee.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (US) Opened Dec. 14 Action Directed by James Cameron Many years after the events of "Avatar," Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Ney'tiri (Zoe Saldana) must leave home and explore Pandora to fight a difficult war against invading humans. Now with three children for “a new kind of” family story, according to Walt Disney, the film is largely set in water, introducing the new oceanic tribe of Na’vi called Metkayina.