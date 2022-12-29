 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

‘Train to Busan’ director Yeon Sang-ho returns with sci-fi film ‘Jung_E’

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Dec 29, 2022 - 15:09       Updated : Dec 29, 2022 - 17:46
“Jung_E” (Netflix)
“Jung_E” (Netflix)

Filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho, who directed the first Korean zombie-thriller to attract more than 10 million viewers at local cinemas, is returning with the new sci-fi film “Jung_E.”

Yeon’s new dystopian action thriller is set in the 22nd century, when humans and AI robots exist only in outer space due to climate change. After a civil war breaks out in the post-apocalyptic era, humans at an AI research lab endeavor to develop the warrior AI robot Jung_E and clone its brain to win the war.

Kim Hyun-joo, known for her work with Yeon in Netflix series “Hellbound,” plays Jung_E, whereas the late actor Kang Soo-yeon is featured as the head of the AI research lab. Kang was expected to mark a return to the big screen after nine years in “Jung_E,” but passed away in May due to sudden cardiac arrest.

Yeon is well-known for tweaking familiar genres and styles in his projects by portraying barrier-breaking topics in a distinctly Korean way. His 2016 hit “Train to Busan,” which tells the story of a fund manager Seok-wu (Gong Yoo) and his battle as a father against zombies while on a train going to Busan, garnered global acclaim.

“I began with an idea to make a visually fascinating action film that the sci-fi genre can offer and also cover a topic that can be universally sympathized with – and it was AI,” director Yeon said.

“‘Jung_E’ will cover unexpected stories between humans and nonhumans, which will also give the audience an opportunity to ponder whether humanity really belongs to humans,” he said.

“Jung_E” releases via Netflix on Jan. 20, 2023.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114