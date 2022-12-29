First sunrise of 2023 expected at 7:26 a.m.

The first sunrise of 2023 is expected to be seen at 7:26 a.m. from Dokdo, the easternmost part of Korea, with a forecast of clear skies, according to the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute on Thursday. The last sunset of 2022 will begin at 5:05 p.m, it said.

Clear skies are expected for the last day of 2022 and the first day of 2023, making for spectacular sunset and sunrise views, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

Until Jan. 3 of the new year, the country will generally have clear weather due to the high atmospheric pressure. However, there is a possibility of snow during Saturday morning in the central region, the KMA said.

Temperatures are expected to rise from Thursday, although it will still be cold, the KMA said. The lowest temperature on the morning of Jan. 1 is expected to be between minus 11 and 1 degrees Celsius across the nation.

Although the sky will be bright, KMA warned about the dry air saying, "The atmosphere will be very dry in the eastern part of the country as the west wind will continue for several days. We need to pay attention to forest fires and fire prevention."